Spring Training Game Thread #10: Milwaukee Brewers (3-6) @ San Francisco Giants (2-6)

After a day off, the Milwaukee Brewers take the diamond against the San Francisco Giants hoping to build some momentum as they play their 10th Spring Training game. The lineup has plenty of starters set to get some playing time against another National League squad with high hopes for the season. Jakob Junis will start for the Brewers, making his spring debut as he takes on his former team.

Sal Frelick will bat leadoff as he slots in at right field alongside Jackson Chourio in center field and Blake Perkins in left.

Joey Ortiz will be at third base as he continues to impress this spring. Willy Adames, Brice Turang, and Rhys Hoskins fill out the rest of the infield. Jake Bauers gets the nod at designated hitter.

As the Brewers get set for the season, this game will be the first look for fans at Junis as he duels San Francisco ace Logan Webb. Other pitchers slated to pitch today include Joe Ross, Thyago Vieira, Devin Williams, and Hoby Milner.

First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. CST on the Brewers Radio Network.