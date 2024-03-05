Brewers fall to Giants, 13-8, but Chourio, Hoskins impress

Box Score

It was another rough day for Milwaukee Brewers pitchers, but there were standout offensive performances from marquee hitters as the Crew fell 13-8 to the San Francisco Giants.

Jakob Junis started well in his Spring Training debut with two scoreless innings despite allowing two leadoff hits in the second inning. It fell apart rather quickly after that, as he was tagged for three hits and a walk in the third inning before being replaced by Sam Carlson. Junis finished with two-plus innings pitched, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out three batters in the outing.

Devin Williams continued to struggle with his command as he managed a lone out while allowing four runs. He gave up two hits, but more notably, also walked two batters. He walked two batters in his first spring appearance on Saturday. In total, the pitching staff gave up 19 hits and eight walks.

Despite the frightful pitching lines, the offense put together an impressive afternoon. Milwaukee began the game with five hits in the first inning, including RBI base hits from Willy Adames, Jake Bauers, Jackson Chourio, and Brice Turang.

Adames’ hit was a triple while Chourio’s was his first double of the night. “First” is the operative word there, as Chourio went 3-for-3 with two doubles. It was the type of spring training afternoon that should get you unreasonably excited and a little too hasty with your social media commentary. Chourio lifted his spring training batting average to .304 with his trio of hits.

Jackson Chourio today:



3-for-3

2 2B

1 RBI

1 R



He’s hitting .304 in the Cactus League pic.twitter.com/DPhB4u5Xdl — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 5, 2024

Rhys Hoskins mashed his first home run of what is hopefully many, many more in a Brewers uniform this season. The player who replaced him at first base, non-roster invitee Wes Clarke, hit a home run of his own to bring his total to three so far this spring.

The team will continue to work on its pitching struggles, but the offensive promise displayed in the game was a worthy consolation from another tough loss. Milwaukee will play again tomorrow against the Cincinnati Reds at 2:05 p.m. CST. Bryse Wilson will start for Milwaukee against Brandon Williamson.