Do the Brewers have the depth to win the division?

The Brewers enter 2024 with hopes of retaining their division crown.

It’s undeniable, however, that the road to the National League Central title will prove more challenging this season. The Brewers won’t have Corbin Burnes or Brandon Woodruff. There will be a heavy reliance on youngsters either improving from last year or integrating rookies into the squad. The improvement shown by other teams is going to be another obstacle.

The Cincinnati Reds proved to be a feisty opponent as they led the division as late as July, but they faded over the second half of the season. They’ll only get better as the season goes on with their young core.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have reasonable hopes to be better than last year. Even the Pittsburgh Pirates could be another difficult test this season as they field a team of budding talent.

The Brewers have a reliable group of contributors stacked at the top of their lineup with Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, William Contreras, and Rhys Hoskins. That’s a necessary component, but the Brewers will need production from their depth to compete in the division this year.

According to FanGraphs, the Brewers are projected to have the 19th-best team WAR total (36.8). That’s in the same range as the Cardinals (40.6), Cubs (38.6), and Reds (34.8), while firmly ahead of the Pirates (31.5). With such similar projections, each team in the division is expected to finish between 77 and 83 wins. It will be a demanding test from the jump, so the impact of their non-star players will have an outsized influence on their postseason chances.

The Brewers offense was a liability at times last season, which was especially frustrating as the team had one of the best rotations in baseball. There were only four players who finished with a positive wRC+ in over 100 at-bats last season: Contreras (124 wRC+), Yelich (122), Mark Canha (120), and Carlos Santana (107).

You might notice that Canha and Santana are no longer part of the team, after joining at the trade deadline last year. This doesn’t mean the offense has to take a step backward. The addition of Hoskins will provide the type of player the Brewers sorely lacked last season. It does, however, mean that the young players on the roster need to prove they are set to take the next step in their development.

This farm system is STACKED pic.twitter.com/oVTFaq0rBF — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 6, 2024

Sal Frelick is one example of the potential inherent in a roster with so many young players. He has great contact skills and an impressive plate approach, yet he finished with just a 92 wRC+ in 2023. He gives the Brewers plenty of value with his defense and flexibility as he learns third base this spring, but Milwaukee needs him to build upon his promising debut at the plate. They already demonstrated their trust in Frelick by batting him in the middle of the lineup in their playoff run.

Players like Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer have more pressing problems at the plate. They both were well below league-average hitters, but their defensive prowess provided them the opportunity of regular playing time. The Brewers’ defense was one of the team’s greatest strengths, so it is vital to retain that trait, but how many at-bats can the team afford to give players who struggle on offense?

One of the primary reasons for encouragement in this regard is the influx of new young talent in Jackson Chourio and Joey Ortiz. There’s optimism that they will make an immediate difference for the big-league squad, but let’s say they are both hovering around a 90-100 wRC+. Even as just average bats, they will provide the depth and defensive versatility to field a lineup that remains competitive from top to bottom. The Brewers could retain their defensive identity without sacrificing their offensive potential.

There’s enough juice on the bench to expect a more consistent power output, as well. Gary Sánchez, Garrett Mitchell, and Jake Bauers could all have their moments as part-time players. The team has enough talent waiting in the wings that there’s potential for players to earn more consistent playing time or admirably fill in for another player’s absence. Prospects such as Jeferson Quero and Tyler Black shouldn’t be overlooked.

The rotation is the last big question mark. Freddy Peralta is projected for 3.1 WAR, the only starter projected for more than 1.7. That will be difficult to get used to after the Brewers’ recent pitching success, but there is a clear pathway to this rotation beating those expectations. There will be a transition to unproven young pitchers, but it’s easy to buy into the hype. DL Hall, Robert Gasser, and Aaron Ashby all figure to be prominent contributors throughout the season with even more prospects approaching the majors.

It will be a difficult mountain to climb to keep the National League Central title, but the Brewers are built to stand out over a long and arduous season. The value placed on defense and the ability for players to fill multiple roles is one way the team has created an edge over their rivals. The regular season will reveal if the lineup will be deep enough to turn the offense into a worthy match.