Spring Training Game Thread #11/#12: Milwaukee Brewers (3-7) @ Cincinnati Reds (5-4) / vs. Cleveland Guardians (3-8)

It’s the first split squad day of the spring for the Brewers this afternoon. Many of the regulars are in action at home this afternoon against the Guardians, with Colin Rea on the mound getting the start for the Brewers. In addition, Taylor Clarke, Joel Payamps, Rob Zastryzny, and Enoli Paredes are all expected to pitch in today’s home game.

Meanwhile, a young lineup heads over to Goodyear to face the Reds, who are also playing a split-squad day. Jackson Chourio leads the road lineup with Bryse Wilson getting the start on the mound.

Here are the lineups for today’s games. The home game will have a webcast available.