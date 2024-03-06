Brewers win 2-0 over Reds, tie Guardians 3-3 in split squad day

Box Score @ Reds

The Brewers had a successful day in spring training, taking a win and a tie from the day. The road squad traveled to Goodyear and got a win over the Reds. Meanwhile, the home squad played the Guardians to a 3-3 tie.

In the road game, the Brewers got a quick start after Jackson Chourio led off the game with a single. Three batters later, Christian Arroyo brought him in with a double, giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead. The Brewers reversed this order in the fifth. They had a one-out double from Chris Roller, then an RBI single from Andruw Monasterio to add on the second run. That was all of the scoring for the day.

Eight of the Brewers nine starters against the Reds recorded a hit. Those were the only baserunners of the day, as the offense didn’t draw a walk and struck out 11 times.

On the other side, the Brewers pitching staff pitched a five-hit shutout. Bryse Wilson led the staff with three scoreless innings, and then six other pitchers added on an inning each. The staff didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight, led by two strikeouts each from Harold Chirino and Justin Yeager.

Meanwhile, at home, the Brewers had to rally from an early deficit. Colin Rea got the home start and allowed two runs in three innings, one in each of the first two innings. Joel Payamps allowed the other run, an unearned run in the fourth. Taylor Clarke pitched three scoreless innings in his appearance, and Rob Zastryzny and Enoli Paredes had a scoreless inning each. Rea and Clarke also had three strikeouts each.

The offense rallied to get the runs back in the fifth and sixth innings. Oliver Dunn singled with one out to put a runner on base. Eric Haase cashed it in, hitting a two-run home run to close the gap to 3-2. In the next inning, Joey Wiemer hit a one-out single. Brice Turang reached base on a fielder’s choice, and Wiemer advanced to third on a throwing error. Dunn brought in Wiemer with an RBI groundout, which tied the game at 3-3. That would be all for the scoring.

The offense only managed five hits against the Guardians, but also added on six walks. Oliver Dunn had a 1-for-3 day with a walk, RBI, and run scored. Eric Haase also had a 1-for-3 day, driving in two with the homer.

The Brewers are back in action tomorrow afternoon at home against the White Sox. Aaron Ashby will get the start in the game. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.