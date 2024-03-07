Milwaukee Brewers 2024 preview by position: Shortstop

Looking back at our shortstop preview from 2023, Willy Adames remains the team’s biggest mainstay in the infield, having played in 149 games a year ago after appearing in 139 games in 2022.

Given the reliability of Adames and his limited risk of injury — just three IL stints in the last three seasons, *knock on wood* — this preview will primarily focus on Adames, but we’ll briefly take a look at other options, especially considering Adames is a top trade candidate at the trade deadline this year entering free agency after the season.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at Milwaukee’s shortstop depth heading into 2024.

Willy Adames

Adames will be Milwaukee’s regular starter at shortstop until he’s either injured or traded. Until that time, Adames brings solid defense and big power to the middle of the infield. In two-plus seasons with the Brewers, Adames has appeared in 387 games, hitting .242/.319/.454 (111 OPS+) with 75 homers, 236 RBIs, 358 hits, 217 runs, and 17 steals. 2024 was the first season in which he had an OPS below league average (95 OPS+), but he still led the team with 24 homers and 80 RBIs in 149 games.

Defensively, Adames had his best season, finishing eight defensive runs saved above average and a .973 fielding percentage, his best in a full season to date. He’s had a strong spring so far, hitting .278/.278/.556 with a homer, a triple, four RBIs, and five hits in 18 plate appearances across six games through Wednesday’s games. Baseball Reference projects Adames to have a similar 2024 to his 2023, hitting .238/.316/.444 with 25 homers, 80 RBIs, 123 hits, 74 runs, and seven steals.

Joey Ortiz

Ortiz is a plus-plus defender, earning a 65 scouting grade in fielding and a 55 grade for his arm. A fourth-round pick out of New Mexico State by the Orioles in 2019, Ortiz will likely compete with Brice Turang and Andruw Monasterio for regular reps at second base and third base, respectively. While he doesn’t offer much in terms of power (33 homers in 316 minor-league games), he’s already homered this spring and he excelled offensively with Triple-A Norfolk last season, hitting .321/.378/.507 with 112 hits in 88 games en route a Baseball America Triple-A All-Star selection.

Brice Turang

If Adames is traded this season, it seems likely Ortiz and Turang are the next men up to fill the middle infield, with Ortiz having a leg up in terms of shortstop. Still, Turang has proven himself more than capable in the field, even if the bat hasn’t come along quite as hoped. In the minors, Turang spent more than half his time at shortstop (342 games), compared to 50 games at second base. He also made 22 appearances at shortstop for the Brewers last season, including 10 starts. Offensively, he slashed .218/.285/.300 with six homers, 34 RBIs, and 26 steals in 137 games last season. He’s projected to improve slightly on those numbers this year, with a .236/.306/.357 line, nine homers, 40 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases in roughly the same number of plate appearances (448 in 2023, projected 424 in 2024).

Eric Brown Jr.

Milwaukee’s first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Brown Jr. is still only 23 and, while he hasn’t yet proven himself in the minors, could be a possibility at shortstop in the future. In two seasons at four levels, Brown Jr. has appeared in 99 games, hitting .258/.365/.381 with nine homers, 35 RBIs, 93 hits, 77 runs, and 58 steals. He spent most of 2023 with High-A Wisconsin, hitting .265/.362/.347 with four homers, 25 RBIs, and 37 steals in 63 games.

Like Ortiz and Turang, Brown Jr. has played on both sides of second base, totaling 10 appearances at second base and 80 appearances at shortstop. He’s a perfect 27-for-27 in chances at second base, but 319-for-338 (.947 fielding percentage) at shortstop. Entering 2024 as Milwaukee’s No. 12 prospect, Brown Jr.’s top skills are unsurprisingly his speed (60) and fielding (55). He’ll likely start 2024 at either High-A Wisconsin or Double-A Biloxi.