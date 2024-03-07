Spring Training Game Thread #13: Milwaukee Brewers (4-7) @ Chicago White Sox (4-9)

The Brewers are in Glendale today to take on the White Sox. Left-hander Aaron Ashby gets the start for Milwaukee opposite Dylan Cease for Chicago.

Andruw Monasterio is in the leadoff spot, with Rhys Hoskins batting second and Joey Wiemer in center batting third. Luis Lara starts in left and bats ninth, while Yonny Hernandez starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Abner Uribe and Elvis Peguero are both scheduled to pitch after Ashby.

First pitch was scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CST but the game is currently in a rain delay.

Here are the lineups for today. Webcasts are available for the game.