Brewers ride six-run fifth to 8-2 blowout of White Sox

A rain delay couldn’t dampen the Brewers hot offense today. After the game started late due to weather, the Brewers offense heated up and they took an 8-2 win over the White Sox.

Brewer Hicklen got the Brewers offense going with a solo home run in the second inning. It was his second home run of the spring. The White Sox used a bit of small ball to get two runs in the third, and then the Brewers offense exploded in the fifth inning.

The fifth started with Hicklen’s second hit of the day, followed by a stolen base. Yonny Hernandez singled to bring in Hicklen and tied the game at 2-2. After a groundout for the second out of the inning, Andruw Monasterio singled to put runners at first and third. Rhys Hoskins was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Reece Walling scored two of them with an RBI single. Wes Clarke brought in the remaining runners with a three-run home run, and the Brewers had a 7-2 lead.

One more run came in the sixth inning. Hernandez collected his second hit of the day, an RBI single to increase the lead to 8-2. That would account for the Brewers final score.

Hicklen and Hernandez each had two hits in the game to lead the Brewers offense, and Hicklen added a walk. Six other Brewers had a hit in the game, including Clarke with his fourth homer of the spring.

On the pitching side, Aaron Ashby got his first start (second appearance) of the spring. He pitched 2 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing two runs, two hits, three walks, and two strikeouts in the start. It was some good work for him as he returns from shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, the bullpen, which consisted of Jake Polacic, Abner Uribe, Elvis Peguero, Tyler Woessner, Brett Wichrowski, and Justin King, was on point. They didn’t allow a run in 6 1⁄ 3 innings of work. Not only that, but they didn’t allow a hit and walked just three. They also struck out five, led by two strikeouts from King.

The Brewers have put together a short streak with a 2-0-1 record in their last three games. They’ll try to keep that going Friday against the Athletics. DL Hall will get the start for the Brewers in the first hald of a doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. with game two scheduled for 8:05 p.m.