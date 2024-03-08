 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taking a look at the Brewers’ Spring Breakout roster

23 of Milwaukee’s top 30 prospects are included for the one-game showdown with the Royals on March 17

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Spring Training-Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

MLB rolled out team Spring Breakout rosters for the league’s first-ever four-day event showcasing baseball’s top minor-league players. The event runs from March 14-17 in both the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues, featuring 16 exhibition games.

The Brewers are the last of those 16 games, set to square off with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, March 17 at 3:05 p.m. CT on MLB’s digital platforms, including the MLB app, MLB.com, and MLB.TV.

Highlighting Milwaukee’s 25-man roster for the game are 23 of the team’s top 30 prospects, including team No. 1 (MLB No. 2) Jackson Chourio, No. 2 (MLB No. 33) Jacob Misiorowski, No. 3 (MLB No. 35) Jeferson Quero, and No. 4 (MLB No. 46) Tyler Black. The roster boasts 10 pitchers, one catcher (Quero), 10 infielders, and four outfielders.

Joining the 23 ranked prospects are right-handed pitchers Shane Smith and Justin Yeager. To view the full Brewers’ roster, click here.

