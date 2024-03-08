Spring Training Game Thread #14: Milwaukee Brewers (5-7) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-5)

Milwaukee looks to follow up their recent hot streak with another win today over the Athletics. DL Hall, an exciting prospect that was part of the return for Corbin Burnes, will be starting on the hill today. Robert Gasser, Thyago Vieira, and Hoby Milner will also see some innings on the mound today as the Brewers play two against the A’s, with the second game coming tonight in Las Vegas.

Garrett Mitchell leads off and plays center field, while Christian Yelich plays left and bats third. Rhys Hoskins is in at the cleanup spot and playing first base and Andruw Monasterio gets the start at third base today. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. on the Brewers Radio Network.