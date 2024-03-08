Spring Training Game Thread #15: Milwaukee Brewers (6-7) @ Oakland Athletics (6-6)

Milwaukee looks to keep up their winning ways with their doubleheader against the Athletics. Carlos F. Rodriguez is lined up to start, with Janson Junk, Bryan Hudson, and Sam Carlson all scheduled to pitch as well.
The offensive lineup will also be completely different in Las Vegas, with the Brewers running a split squad despite the different start time. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m.
Welcome to Las Vegas https://t.co/B7hBcqPFzR pic.twitter.com/T0WzqDQVXl— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 9, 2024
Lining up for Big League Weekend pic.twitter.com/JQMUC4So2O— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 8, 2024
