Brewers win game one of doubleheader with A’s, 7-4

After an ice-cold start to spring training, the Brewers seem to have found their stride in recent days, winning their third game in as many days while tying in their other split-squad game on Wednesday.

The Oakland Athletics struck first on Friday afternoon, with the first three batters reaching on a double, single, and walk, respectively. Brent Rooker drove one home with a groundout before former Brewer Abraham Toro drove in another with an RBI single to make it 2-0 early.

Milwaukee answered back in the third, loading the bases with singles from Luis Lara and Garrett Mitchell, and a walk by William Contreras. After Christian Yelich hit into a force out that resulted in Lara being cut down at home, Rhys Hoskins hit a grand slam to put Milwaukee ahead 4-2 after three.

The Brewers added two more in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Lara and an error by first baseman Ryan Noda, making it 6-2. Milwaukee then expanded the lead to 7-2 in the fifth as Hoskins doubled to drive in Yelich, who reached on a single.

Shea Langeliers homered for the A’s in the seventh to cut the deficit to 7-4, but it was too little, too late as the Brewers took game one of the doubleheader in Phoenix.

Mitchell and Hoskins finished with two hits each, as Hoskins drove in five runs. Yelich, Wes Clarke, Owen Miller, and Lara each had one hit.

Despite lots of baserunners for the A’s (13 hits and five walks), the Brewers pitching staff held them to just four runs as Oakland went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position. DL Hall allowed two runs on five hits and a walk across two innings, striking out three. Robert Gasser went three innings, striking out three and allowing two hits and a walk. Hoby Milner allowed the other two runs while recording just two outs, and Russell Smith got the save with a perfect ninth.

Milwaukee has the chance to make it four wins in three days in the second half of the doubleheader tonight. This time around, the game will take place at Las Vegas Ballpark. Carlos F. Rodriguez starts for Milwaukee against Mitch Spencer for Oakland. First pitch is at 8:05 p.m.