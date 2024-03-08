Brewers sweep doubleheader against the Athletics, 5-4

Box Score

After winning the opener against the Athletics earlier in the day in Phoenix, Milwaukee traveled to Las Vegas for the night game aiming to sweep the A’s. Carlos F. Rodriguez started on the mound and pitched well in his outing.

Rodriguez allowed the opening runs of the game in the bottom of the first when Miguel Andujar hit a two-run home run that scored Zack Gelof. Yonny Hernandez would then get the Brewers on the board, scoring Joey Wiemer on a fielder’s choice in the top of the third.

Milwaukee kept going in the third, with Jake Bauers bringing home Hernandez on a grounder to first. Milwaukee would continue to add to their tally in the fifth inning when Eric Haase scored on a wild pitch from Dany Jimenez. Bauers then hit an RBI single that scored both Hernandez and star prospect Jackson Chourio for a 5-2 lead.

Andujar hit another two-run home run in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough, as the Brewers were able to sneak away with a 5-4 victory. Milwaukee’s sweep of the doubleheader against Oakland helped Milwaukee improve to 7-7 in spring play, winning four games in the last three days.

Chourio and Sal Frelick led the way with two hits apiece, while Bauers drove in three runs. Bryan Hudson earned the win with three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out three. Janson Junk got the save with three innings of work, allowing two unearned runs while striking out two.

The Brewers have another split-squad day on Saturday, as they battle the Mariners at 2:10 p.m. and the A’s at 3:05 p.m.