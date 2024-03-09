Spring Training Game Thread #16/#17: Milwaukee Brewers (7-7) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-10) / @ Oakland Athletics (6-7)

Winners of both games of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics yesterday, the Brewers will look to get back over .500 in spring training today, as they take on the Seattle Mariners in Phoenix and the A’s in Las Vegas in another split-squad day.

The day will start against Seattle at American Family Fields of Phoenix, with first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Freddy Peralta starts for the Crew against Luis Castillo for the Mariners. Joel Payamps, Trevor Megill, and Tobias Myers are also scheduled to pitch for Milwaukee.

In the lineup for Milwaukee is Gary Sanchez, who makes his Brewers debut as the DH batting third. William Contreras is the only MLB regular to start in Phoenix, batting second as the catcher.

The second game of the day is at Las Vegas Ballpark, where Evan McKendry gets the start for the Brewers and JP Sears starts for Oakland. Jared Koenig, J.B. Bukauskas, Enoli Paredes, Bradley Blalock, and Rob Zastryzny are also slated to pitch for Milwaukee. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

Jackson Chourio leads off for Milwaukee, with Brock Wilken batting third and starting at third base. Jeferson Quero is the catcher and Joey Ortiz is at shortstop.

The matchup with the Mariners will be broadcast on the Brewers Radio Network.