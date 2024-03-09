Brewers drop both games in split-squad day against Mariners, Athletics

Box Score vs. Seattle Mariners

Box Score @ Oakland Athletics

The Brewers dropped both halves of a split-squad day on Saturday, losing 7-5 to the Mariners in Phoenix and 4-2 to the Athletics in Las Vegas.

In Phoenix, Seattle got out to an early lead off Freddy Peralta, scoring one in the first and four more in the second for a 5-0 lead. Seattle added another run in the fourth inning off Joel Payamps.

Milwaukee finally managed to put some offense together in the bottom of the fifth, as Vinny Capra, Luis Lara, and Dylan O’Rae hit three consecutive singles before Hedbert Perez doubled to cut the deficit to 6-2. Owen Miller drove in another with a groundout to make it 6-3 after five frames.

The Mariners got one back in the seventh, as Jonatan Clase struck out but reached on a wild pitch before stealing second and scoring on a double to make it 7-2.

Juan Baez hit a two-run homer for the Crew in the bottom of the frame, cutting the lead to 7-5, but it was too little, too late as Milwaukee would lose by that score.

A no doubter for the 18-year-old!



Introducing Juan Baez, our No. 24 prospect pic.twitter.com/cKtkqwIkLs — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 9, 2024

Freddy Peralta allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts across 2 2⁄ 3 innings. Tobias Myers allowed one run across three innings of work while striking out two.

On offense, Capra led the way with two hits, while seven others added a hit each. The Brewers drew no walks and struck out nine times in the loss.

In Vegas, the Brewers struck first in the third inning, as Chris Roller doubled, moved up to third on a single by Eric Brown Jr., and scored on an RBI groundout by Jackson Chourio.

The A’s answered right back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, with Brown Jr. making an error before Cooper Bowman doubled to put runners at second and third. Both of those runners would score later in the inning via a groundout and a sac fly to give Oakland a 2-1 lead.

The A’s added another run in the fourth on a walk, wild pitch, and RBI single to make it 3-1. The Brewers then got one back in the seventh when Joey Ortiz tripled and scored on a sac fly from Jeferson Quero, making it 3-2.

The A’s added one more in the eighth on a solo homer by Armando Alvarez to make it 4-2, a score that would hold in the final inning as Milwaukee fell to 7-9 in spring training.

Evan McKendry allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout across three innings in the loss. Rob Zastryzny, Jared Koenig, and Enoli Paredes each tossed a scoreless inning in relief for the Brewers.

The Brewers collected just five hits, with Ortiz the only player to reach twice via a triple and a walk.

Milwaukee returns to action on Sunday as they take on the Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale. Jakob Junis starts for the Brewers against Ryan Feltner for Colorado. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. and will be broadcast on 94.5 ESPN Radio in Milwaukee.