Wisconsin Sports Roundup: April Edition

We’re back with our second edition of the Wisconsin Sports Roundup! In a partnership between Brew Crew Ball, Acme Packing Company, and Brew Hoop, we’re excited to bring you sports news from across the state for a one-stop place to get a monthly roundup. We’re also hoping to add more information about the Wisconsin Badgers (Bucky’s 5th Quarter) and Marquette Golden Eagles (Anonymous Eagle) in future months. Here’s the monthly roundup for April.

Brew Crew Ball - Harrison Freuck

The regular season is underway after what seemed like a very long offseason. The Brewers kicked things off in New York against the Mets and proceeded to beat them in just about every facet, earning a sweep and sitting with a 3-0 record as they head to Milwaukee for the first time this season. Among the early season standouts are Brice Turang, Christian Yelich, Freddy Peralta, Rhys Hoskins, and rookie Jackson Chourio. Milwaukee outscored New York 14-8 and outhit them 33-20 in the series, while Abner Uribe collected two saves in two chances to open the season.

As the season progresses, one key area to pay attention to is how the pitching staff holds up. Freddy Peralta, DL Hall, and Colin Rea did their jobs over the weekend by keeping the Mets off the board, but the backend of the rotation, which is currently made up of Jakob Junis and Joe Ross, is still a major question mark. While the Brewers’ offense looked strong over the weekend, they’ll need to maintain a balanced attack to stay atop the NL Central in what’s sure to be a highly contested division.

Headlines From Brew Crew Ball:

What’s new at American Family Field in 2024? - Brew Crew Ball

Milwaukee Brewers 2024 bold predictions and storylines to watch - Brew Crew Ball

Milwaukee Brewers 2024 regular season award predictions - Brew Crew Ball

NL Central 2024 regular season standings predictions - Brew Crew Ball

Acme Packing Company - Evan “Tex” Western

Free agency arrived in the NFL in mid-March, and the Green Bay Packers were involved in no shortage of headlines. Some were unsurprising, like the releases of David Bakhtiari and De’Vondre Campbell; others were moves that Packers fans were hoping for but not necessarily expecting, such as the arrival of Xavier McKinney, the top safety on the market. And then there’s the running back situation, which saw talks break down between the Packers and Aaron Jones. That led to Jones’ release and the Packers bringing in free agent Josh Jacobs, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders, to take his spot. The Packers made some additional moves around the fringes of the roster, bringing back All-Pro kick returner and slot cornerback Keisean Nixon as well as running back AJ Dillon as they finish building out the core of the roster ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

The draft will take center stage in April, as the NFL heads to Detroit for this year’s event. The Packers are looking to bolster the middle of the defense this month, particularly at the safety and linebacker positions. Unfortunately, those are two spots where this year’s draft class appears weakest, contrasted against positions like offensive line and wide receiver that both feature deep, talented groups of prospects. The Packers enter April with 11 selections in total and five picks in the top 100, giving them plenty of capital to fill out the roster. If the Packers decide to invest in another receiver after last year’s impressive draft haul, keep some names in mind, as APC’s Paul Noonan breaks down his homebrewed WROPS numbers to identify some receivers who may be under or overrated heading into the draft. Meanwhile, Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke have been releasing weekly podcasts breaking down players at most of the key positions for the Packers throughout the last month with an eye on who would be good fits for the team, and the final episode of March looks at results from the college players’ workouts at their pro days. For full Packers coverage, particularly leading up to and after the draft, be sure to follow the Acme Packing Company podcast feed anywhere you get your podcasts.

Headlines from Acme Packing Company:

Packers 2024 Free Agency Roundup - Acme Packing Company

Draft Talk: Pro Day updates and the latest on the 2024 NFL Draft class - Acme Packing Company

WROPS’ most overrated wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft - Acme Packing Company

WROPS’ most underrated wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft - Acme Packing Company

Brew Hoop - Van Fayaz

The Bucks just finished off a Western Conference-heavy 8-6 March that featured impressive wins over the Thunder, Clippers (twice), and Suns, but also included some dispiriting losses to a few other Western playoff teams, including two to the LeBron James-less Lakers. Still, they are two games clear of the Cavs (and 2.5 of the Knicks) for the Eastern Conference’s two seed, which would guarantee them home-court advantage for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, which kick off April 20. With such a tough schedule staring them down at the beginning of this month, the fact that Milwaukee came out above water and moved past a slumping, banged-up Cleveland is a definite feather in their cap. During that time, they welcomed Khris Middleton back to the lineup from a severe ankle sprain that kept him out a month, and for the most part, he’s looked pretty good while not being on much of a minutes restriction, averaging 15.8/7.0/6.5 in his six games back, including a triple-double against Oklahoma City. After having the league’s second most difficult strength of schedule a month ago, they’re down to twelfth with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Just when it seemed the Bucks were at full strength, however, trade deadline acquisition Patrick Beverley tore ligaments in his shooting wrist dunking during warmups before last Sunday’s victory. Long known for his loquaciousness, Beverley dropped news of his injury on his podcast, which he plugs at every opportunity. He also said, though, that instead of undergoing surgery that would end his season with a 3–4 month recovery time, he may just play through it. Sure enough, after missing a game and then being listed as out on the injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game, he was upgraded to probable before hitting the floor that evening. Mired in a shooting slump for the past few games, he surprisingly had a huge night on Saturday in Atlanta with Damian Lillard missing for personal reasons, scoring eighteen points on 6-for-10 shooting, easily his best performance as a Buck. Who needs ligaments in your shooting wrist anyway? A key backcourt defender on a team that doesn’t feature much resistance there at all, Milwaukee will need him to stay healthy enough to at least check opposing guards, but if this wasn’t a fluke and the opposition respects his jumper, he won’t be a liability on offense.

Headlines from Brew Hoop:

Patrick Beverley Suffers Torn Wrist Ligament - Brew Hoop

The reliable greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo - Brew Hoop

Questions & Antlers with Bucks legend Jim Paschke - Brew Hoop

Khris Middleton nearing return - Brew Hoop

We’ll be back with another roundup in May. Thanks for reading and go Brewers, Packers, and Bucks!