Brewers Week in Review: Week 1

Last Week’s Results

Friday: Brewers 3, Mets 1

Saturday: Brewers 7, Mets 6

Sunday: Brewers 4, Mets 1

Division Standings

Pirates: 4-0

Brewers: 3-0 (0.5 GB)

Reds: 2-1 (1.5 GB)

Cubs: 1-2 (2.5 GB)

Cardinals: 1-3 (3 GB)

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

Freddy Peralta had a strong start to his season with an Opening Day gem, allowing just one run on one hit and a walk across six innings of work against the Mets, striking out eight batters as he earned the win.

Top Hitting Performance of the Week

Christian Yelich opened the season with a bang, collecting five hits, including a homer, while driving in two, scoring three runs, and stealing two bags with a .455/.538/.727 line through three games. Honorable mention to Brice Turang, who also hit .455 with five hits and four steals.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

No major news since Opening Day. Eric Haase was designated for assignment and Wade Miley, Garrett Mitchell, Devin Williams, Taylor Clarke, and Brandon Woodruff were all put on the injured list prior to the start of the season on Thursday.

On Deck

Monday: Off Day

Tuesday: vs. Twins @ 3:10 p.m. (Home Opener)

Wednesday: vs. Twins @ 12:10 p.m.

Thursday: Off Day

Friday: vs. Mariners @ 7:10 p.m.

Saturday: vs. Mariners @ 6:10 p.m.

Sunday: vs. Mariners @ 1:10 p.m.