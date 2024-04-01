Brewers Minor League Roundup: Week 1

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week one roundup.

Triple-A Nashville

The Sounds went 1-2 against the Toledo Mudhens (2-1) in an eventful opening weekend in the International League, as Nashville dropped both of the first two games by a score of 4-2 before taking the finale Sunday, 12-0.

Patrick Dorrian hit the first homer of the season for Nashville, as he collected five hits in 12 at-bats over the weekend. Tyler Black also collected three hits while walking twice and scoring four times. Chris Roller, Vinny Capra, Brewer Hicklen, and Owen Miller each had three-plus hits as well. As a team, the Sounds hit .269/.368/.452 with one homer and 16 runs scored.

Carlos F. Rodriguez led the team with seven strikeouts in just three innings of work, though he allowed three runs on four hits and four walks. Tobias Myers pitched four scoreless innings on Sunday, striking out four while working around four walks and three hits allowed. As a team, the pitching staff finished the weekend with a 2.88 ERA, striking out 30 across 25 innings.

In some unfortunate news, Milwaukee’s No. 3 prospect, catcher Jeferson Quero, appeared to hurt his shoulder diving back to first on a pickoff attempt in Nashville’s season opener on Friday. Quero is expected to get an MRI Monday to determine the severity. Milwaukee’s No. 6 prospect, left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser, also opens the season on the injured list with a bone spur in his left elbow, which will sideline him for multiple weeks, according to sources.

The Sounds now head home for the first time this season as they welcome the St. Paul Saints (2-0) to town for six games beginning Tuesday night.

Double-A Biloxi

Season has not begun.

High-A Wisconsin

Season has not begun.

Single-A Carolina

Season has not begun.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)