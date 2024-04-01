Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins

The Brewers are coming back to Milwaukee for their home opener with three wins on their record. A sweep in New York has confidence high as the Brewers return home, and they’ll start the home slate with an AL opponent. The Twins will visit American Family Field first this season for a two-game series. The Brewers are facing AL opponents in three of their next four series, with the Mariners up after the Twins, before a trip to Cincinnati and Baltimore.

The Brewers offense impressed in the opening series against the Twins, with six different players recording at least three hits. Four of those players had five hits: Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, Brice Turang, and Christian Yelich. Of those four, Yelich had a massive opening series, going 5-for-11 with a home run and two walks. Turang also showed his speed with four stolen bases.

Meanwhile, the Brewers pitching staff did their job over the opening weekend. Though they allowed six runs on Saturday, they held the Mets to just one run on Friday and Sunday. With Devin Williams out, Abner Uribe and Joel Payamps have got the team’s first chances at closing. Uribe recorded two saves in the opening series, while Payamps added one.

Even though the season is still early, the Twins have already lost a couple of players to injury. Third baseman Royce Lewis sustained a “severe” right quad injury in the Twins first game, and he will be out for at least a few months. Also, fifth starter Anthony DeSclafani is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his elbow. Those are just the two most recent injuries out of eight players currently on the IL. Six of those players are from the Twins bullpen.

Despite the early injuries, the Twins have started out their season with a series win over the Royals. They took the first two games 4-1 and 5-1 before getting blown out 11-0 on Sunday. Royce Lewis had the team’s lone home run in the series. Four different players had three hits in the opening series: Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Alex Birilloff, and former Brewer Carlos Santana.

In the bullpen, the Twins have used Griffin Jax and Brock Stewart to finish their first two games. The two have flipped between the eighth and ninth inning, with Jax getting the team’s first save on Thursday. With last season’s closer, Jhoan Duran, on the IL, the Twins are digging into their bullpen depth to fill out the bullpen for now.

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday, April 2 @ 3:10 p.m: Jakob Junis (0-0) vs. Louie Varland (0-0)

Jakob Junis signed with the Brewers as a free agent in the offseason. He spent the first five years of his career with the Royals and spent the last two years with the Giants. He has been a starting pitcher for most of his career but spent most of last season as a long reliever. In 86 innings in 2023, he had a 3.87 ERA and 3.74 FIP with 96 strikeouts to just 21 walks.

Louie Varland was drafted in 2019 by the Twins and has pitched parts of the last two seasons in the majors. Last season, he pitched a total of 149 2⁄ 3 innings, with 68 of those innings coming in the majors. In his time in the majors last year, he made 17 appearances with 10 of those as starts. In those appearances, he had a 4.63 ERA and 5.02 FIP, with 71 strikeouts compared to 17 walks.

Wednesday, April 3 @ 12:10 p.m: Joe Ross (0-0) vs. Chris Paddack (0-0)

Joe Ross also signed with the Brewers as a free agent but is looking to make a comeback. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2021, when he underwent his second Tommy John surgery. In his last season in the majors, he had a 4.17 ERA and 4.36 FIP in 108 innings with the Nationals. This spring, he pitched 12 innings and had a 4.50 ERA with 17 strikeouts compared to seven walks.

Chris Paddack is in his third season with the Twins after being traded to Minnesota by the Padres. Paddack is also looking to make a comeback as he missed most of 2022 and 2023 following Tommy John surgery. Over his career, he has a 4.21 ERA and 3.93 FIP in the majors. This spring, he had a 4.73 ERA in 13 1⁄ 3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts compared to three walks.

Prediction

The Brewers enter this series with three straight wins, while the Twins come in with a series win, though with a rough loss on Sunday. Both teams are using their fourth and fifth starters here, with both of the fifth starters beginning comeback seasons. With that in mind, early offense will be important, as well as strength in the bullpen. I think the Brewers have the edge there, and they will start off the home schedule with a two-game sweep.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.