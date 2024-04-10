Brewers bats stay hot, defeat Reds 9-5

Box Score

It was a reverse of Monday’s game on Tuesday night. The Brewers built a 9-1 lead after 6 1⁄ 2 innings, but the Reds had a late surge. The Reds had the tying run in the on-deck circle in the ninth, but the Brewers held on and beat the Reds 9-5. Joe Ross would get his first win since 2021 in his start.

The game started with two scoreless innings before the Brewers broke through in the third. Sal Frelick walked and Brice Turang singled to start the inning. Blake Perkins brought them both in with a single, and the Brewers were on the board 2-0. Three batters later, Christian Yelich singled to bring in Perkins, increasing the lead to 3-0.

The Reds got a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the Brewers added on a few more runs in the fifth. Blake Perkins hit his second single of the game, then William Contreras reached on a fielder’s choice error that put runners at second and third. Christian Yelich brought them both in with his second RBI hit of the day, and the Brewers had a 5-1 lead.

In the sixth, the bottom of the lineup came through again. Sal Frelick hit a one out single, and Blake Perkins brought him in with his third hit of the day. That bumped the lead to 6-1. One inning later, William Contreras led off the inning with a walk, then back-to-back doubles from Willy Adames and Jake Bauers increased the lead to 8-1. Sal Frelick brought in another run, and the Brewers had a 9-1 lead after 6 1⁄ 2 innings.

While the offense was surging, Joe Ross gave the Brewers some solid innings on the mound. In his first six innings, he allowed just one run, four hits, and one walk. He went back out for the seventh, but the inning didn’t go well. Willy Adames had an error that let Elly De La Cruz reach base, and then Ross allowed a single to Spencer Steer. Ross then struck out Nick Martini and that ended his day, with two runners on base left as his responsibility.

Elvis Peguero was first out of the bullpen. The first batter he faced, Tyler Stephenson, doubled to bring both of those runs in. Peguero got out of the inning with nothing else allowed, but the Reds had closed the lead to 9-3. Ross finished the day with three runs allowed, though only two were earned.

Peguero went back out for the eighth, but he couldn’t keep the Reds in check. Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled to lead off the inning, and Jake Fraley doubled to put runners at second and third. De La Cruz grounded out to advance both runners, and Steer doubled to close the gap to 9-5. Bryan Hudson entered the game there to keep the lead there, and he got a lineout to the one batter he faced to keep the game at 9-5.

Abner Uribe came in for the ninth to finish out the game. It didn’t look good early for him. He allowed a single to Tyler Stephenson before walking Jonathan India. A passed ball moved the runners up, and the situation was tense with the tying run in the on-deck circle. However, Uribe settled down and silenced the Reds from there, striking out the last three batters to secure the win.

The Brewers had thirteen hits in the game, and seven of those came from the bottom of the lineup. Sal Frelick went 3-for-4 with a walk and Blake Perkins was 3-for-5 with 3 RBI. Of those thirteen hits, only four were extra-base hits and all were doubles. Every Brewer in the starting lineup except for Oliver Dunn had at least one hit in the game. The Brewers have now scored 29 runs in their last three games.

The series against the Reds continues tomorrow as the Brewers look to take the lead in the series. Wade Miley is expected to come off the IL to make his first start of the season on Wednesday night. Opposing him will be Hunter Greene of the Reds. First pitch is at 5:40 p.m., and it will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.