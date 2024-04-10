Brice Turang’s offensive development spurs early season momentum

The Brewers were not an offensive juggernaut in 2023. In fact, they were actually quite poor, especially for a playoff team. Their 92 wRC+ as a team ranked 24th in baseball, according to FanGraphs. Entering the new season, the team needed improvement from their young players if they wanted to retain their division crown.

Through 10 games, Brice Turang has shown he is more than capable of filling the role of an all-around contributor.

After posting a slash line of .218/.285/.300 (60 wRC+) in his rookie campaign, Turang’s viability as an everyday player was facing some scrutiny. If the Brewers were desperate for offense, how much playing time could they afford to a defensive specialist? After some offseason changes, Turang’s new approach has quickly turned him into one of the best early season storylines for Milwaukee.

Turang has “bulked up over the offseason, has been choking up on a bat with a hockey puck-style knob, and is displaying a much better approach than a year ago,” according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. While Turang has yet to exhibit vastly improved home run power, he has already racked up four doubles with more consistent contact after notching just nine last season.

Make it THREE straight multi-hit games for @BRiCEcTuRANG...



Oh, and it's the third inning pic.twitter.com/Iipn8YDwXs — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 2, 2024

He doesn’t need to become a 20-home run bat to be a vital part of the offense. In this early sample, he is hitting significantly more line drives, including multiple crucial hits to the opposite field. His extra-base potential might be the most improved aspect of his game, especially when considering that he has already displayed the willingness to stretch close plays into doubles.

His plate approach must be mentioned as one of the driving factors to his early success. Turang didn’t strike out much last season despite his unsightly .218 batting average. He was already an above-average player in whiff rate and chase rate, but he has elevated his discipline to a new level.

He currently ranks in the 76th percentile in chase rate, after sitting in the 57th percentile last year. The most stunning improvement comes from his whiff rate, where he is in the 98th percentile, compared to 71st percentile a season ago. Turang’s greatest offensive strength could come from his elite contact skills if this new approach carries over throughout the season. When you combine his improved tendency for line drives with a prudent plate approach, his untapped production could guarantee he becomes one of the most versatile players on the roster.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy told McCalvy, “He’s still a long way away from how good he’s going to be,” only adding to the show of confidence the team displayed this spring. One key area of improvement has been his ability to hit fastballs. With just a .233 batting average against the pitch type in 2023, he is hitting .444 against heaters this season, according to Baseball Savant.

His defensive acumen was never in doubt. While his offense has been an important focus, the Brewers defense needs to a dominant strength again if they hope to reach their goals. Turang continues to impress on a nearly daily basis with his range. He’s apparently taken some exception to Frelick learning two positions, so he started adding some center field to his resume this week.

He might not slot into the top third of the lineup, but he has been a catalyst for the bottom of the order. In the same game as his over-the-shoulder grab, Turang had a sequence in which he ended the top of the first inning with a ranging play to steal a hit. He quickly followed up with a leadoff single of his own and his seventh stolen base of the year.

Turang’s offseason work has led to fantastic results through the first stage of the season. With his ability to impact both sides of the ball, Turang could establish himself as a pivotal member of the lineup rather than just a defensive maestro. It’s a long season, but the encouraging signs from Turang hint at the potential in his game.