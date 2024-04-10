Wade Miley reinstated from IL, Kevin Herget optioned to Nashville

In preparation for tonight’s game against the Reds, the Brewers have activated Wade Miley off of the IL. Miley was dealing with a left shoulder injury that delayed his start to the season. As a corresponding move, Kevin Herget was optioned to Nashville after spending just one day on the Brewers roster. Herget did not pitch in last night’s game.

Last season for the Brewers, Miley made 23 starts and pitched 120 1⁄ 3 innings. He posted a 3.14 ERA and 4.69 FIP, with 79 strikeouts and 38 walks. He only made one start this spring, pitching just two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. He also made a rehab start for Nashville in which he allowed one run on two hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Miley is expected to start tonight’s game if the weather holds. It’s expected to rain all day today and tomorrow in Cincinnati.