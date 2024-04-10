Jeferson Quero will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Jeferson Quero, the Brewers #3 prospect according to Major League Baseball’s rankings, will undergo surgery for a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder, which will end his season. General Manager Matt Arnold reports that Quero’s expected recovery time is nine months, and that he should be fully ready for spring training next season.

It’s a tough break for the 21-year-old Quero, the top position player prospect in the Brewers’ minor league system. He injured the shoulder diving back to first base in his first—and only—game at Triple-A Nashville. Quero projects as a terrific defensive catcher, so the successful recovery of his throwing shoulder will be a major factor in his future value. In 2023, Quero was one of just two 20-year-old catchers to spend significant time in Double-A ball, and he held his own at the plate, hitting .262/.339/.440 with 16 home runs in 90 games for Biloxi, good for a 107 wRC+.

Coming into the season, Quero was ranked as the #35 overall prospect by MLB, #33 by Baseball America, and #38 by Baseball Prospectus. He was added to the Brewers’ 40-man roster in November, so his forthcoming 60-day IL designation will open up a roster spot.