Game Thread #11: Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) @ Cincinnati Reds (6-5)

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Cincinnati Reds in game three of a four-game set Wednesday evening, with lefty Wade Miley to toe the rubber for the first time this season opposite hard-throwing righty Hunter Greene for the Reds.

The start of Wednesday’s game is delayed due to rain, with the Reds stating more information will be provided as it becomes available. There’s a high chance of rain in the area until around 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. in Milwaukee).

Jackson Chourio returns to the lineup in the leadoff spot, with Christian Yelich batting third as the DH. Sal Frelick is in left with Blake Perkins in center, while Jake Bauers starts at first base as Rhys Hoskins gets a day off.

The game will be available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

The start of tonight's #Reds-Brewers game will be delayed due to rain. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 10, 2024