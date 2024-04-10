Brewers take commanding victory over Reds, 7-2

Box Score

Milwaukee is off to a hot start and looked to keep the momentum going with two straight wins against Cincinnati. Wade Miley got the start for the Brewers while Hunter Greene was on the mound for the Reds.

Milwaukee got on the board early against Greene, with a two-run home run from Christian Yelich, his fifth of the season in just 10 games (Yelich had an off day Sunday against Seattle).

The Crew added to the lead in the top of the third when Jackson Chourio singled to left field and Jake Bauers was able to come around for another run. William Contreras then singled to right to bring home Brice Turang and Chourio, giving the Brewers an early 5-0 lead.

Chourio was involved in more scoring in the top of the fourth, when he hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Blake Perkins. The Reds would finally get to Miley in the bottom of the fourth when Stuart Fairchild singled to right field to bring home Encarnacion-Strand, which came just after a questionable call on a hit by pitch taken by Jeimer Candelario.

Reds get one* in the 4th



This is where Statcast had the pitch in question that Candelario was hit by...



6-1 Brewers T5 pic.twitter.com/lVWhMZxUWl — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) April 11, 2024

Elly De La Cruz blasted a solo home run to lead off the Reds half of the fifth inning off Bryse Wilson to bring them within four. Blake Perkins then got the run back in the top of the sixth with his own solo home run, giving the Brewers a 7-2 lead.

Hoby Milner and J.B. Bukauskas finished it off for the Brewers, who have now opened their season with an 8-3 record and are a game away from winning three out of their first four series. Their next game will be the final in this four-game set against Cincinnati, with Freddy Peralta set to face off against Nick Martinez at 12:40 p.m. Thursday on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.