Series finale between Brewers, Reds postponed

The series finale between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been postponed due to rain, with the makeup game scheduled as part of a doubleheader on August 30.

Milwaukee took two of the three games in Cincinnati this time around, winning both Tuesday and Wednesday after falling on Monday night. The Crew scored 24 runs across the three-game set as they improved to 8-3 on the season.

With the postponed game, the Brewers will now move on to Baltimore as they take on the Orioles for three games beginning Friday evening. Freddy Peralta will be moved back from his scheduled start Thursday to pitch in Friday’s matchup, with DL Hall and Colin Rea to follow on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Friday’s game is exclusively on Apple TV+.