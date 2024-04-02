Brewers Reacts Survey: Which player has impressed the most so far?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s Brewers Reacts Survey, we’re asking fans which player impressed the most from opening weekend. While we’re only three games in to a 162-game schedule, the Brewers had several key contributors to help the team off to a 3-0 start against the Mets.

Christian Yelich had a huge opening weekend, going 5-for-11 with a homer, two RBIs, three runs scored, and two stolen bases as he led the team in OPS with a .455/.538/.727 slash line.

Rookie Jackson Chourio also started strong as he recorded a hit, RBI, and steal in the first MLB series of his young career. He hit .417/.462/.500 with five hits and two RBIs.

Fellow newcomer Rhys Hoskins hit the only other homer for the Brewers, driving in four RBIs and becoming a villain in New York after his slide into Jeff McNeil on Opening Day.

Lastly, Brice Turang was perhaps the most surprising Brewer on opening weekend, collecting five hits in 11 at-bats and batting .455/.455/.545 with four steals while also flashing the leather. Turang is coming off what was a fairly disappointing season at the plate, as he hit just .218/.285/.300 (61 OPS+) in 137 games.

Who were you most impressed by this weekend? Answer below and stay tuned for results later this week.

