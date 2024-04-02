Game Thread #4: Milwaukee Brewers (3-0) vs. Minnesota Twins (2-1)

There’s always a special excitement that accompanies the first home game of the season.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ homecoming will come with the thrill of a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018. After a convincing sweep against the Mets, the Brewers kick off their first homestand with a matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

The outfield features Sal Frelick patrolling center field alongside Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio. Frelick and Chourio bookend the batting order.

Chourio’s home debut figures to be a memorable moment after such an incredible start to his rookie campaign. The young star is 5-for-12 this season for a .417 batting average, along with two RBIs and a stolen base.

It will be a slightly different look from Sunday’s win as Rhys Hoskins slides into the designated hitter spot. The infield will consist of Oliver Dunn, Willy Adames, Brice Turang, and Jake Bauers. Catcher William Contreras will bat second in the lineup.

Jakob Junis will make his season debut against a Twins lineup that has struggled to hit against righties early in 2024. According to FanGraphs, Minnesota has a 66 wRC+ so far against right-handed pitchers. The Twins send out Louie Varland, who had a 4.63 ERA last season.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network. And, of course, at American Family Field.