Brewers keep the momentum rolling with 3-2 win in home opener

The Milwaukee Brewers gave the home crowd something to root for in their 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

It didn’t take long for the Brew Crew to send a roar through the crowd. As Jakob Junis worked his first start of the season, the defense made highlight plays all game to limit the Twins to just three hits. In the first inning, shortstop Willy Adames made a fantastic play, ranging across second base to set the energetic tone for the afternoon.

Junis pitched four innings of one-run ball, striking out four batters and allowing one walk. He looked sharp through the first three innings, inducing weak contact, but also twirling some impressive sliders past the Twins hitters. In the fourth inning, Junis loaded the bases after allowing two singles and a walk. A sacrifice fly would bring in one run, but otherwise, Junis was excellent with his overall body of work.

The relievers were then set out to finish the final five innings. There were flashy defensive plays and a consistent offensive impact, but the bullpen did just as much as anyone to win this game. Elvis Peguero worked two hitless innings, striking out three batters, but allowing an unearned run. Hoby Milner, Joel Payamps, and Abner Uribe pitched three scoreless innings to round out the box score.

To underscore the impeccable defense, Oliver Dunn made a diving grab in the eighth inning to snag what would have been a line drive hit from Byron Buxton.

Closer Abner Uribe did his part with the glove to secure his third save, pulling off an acrobatic double play on a hard liner to first baseman Jake Bauers on a 3-6-1 play.

The lockdown pitching performance set the stage for what would turn into another promising effort from the offense. The Brewers grinded Louie Varland out of the game after just four innings with long plate appearances and a bundle of hits in two-strike counts.

In just the second inning, Milwaukee fabricated their first lead with a string of hits from the bottom half of the order. Rhys Hoskins, Oliver Dunn, and Brice Turang all singled to set the stage for Jackson Chourio to have a breakthrough moment in front of the home crowd. The young phenom came through with a base hit to score the game’s first run.

Christian Yelich led off the third inning with a solo home run to deep center on a full count to make the score 2-0. Beyond this moment, though, it was largely the bottom half of the order that drove the Brewers offense. The depth in the lineup has been integral to this early season success. The 7-8-9 hitters, Dunn, Turang, and Chourio, combined to go 4-for-10 and each is hitting at least .300 through these first four games.

Turang’s breakout might be the most impressive early season performer for Milwaukee. Between his sterling defense and six stolen bases, his offensive development has helped transform the bottom third of the lineup. Turang went 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases. His double in the third inning was a slicing hit to left field in a two-strike count to bring the Brewers early lead to 3-0.

The Brewers have displayed confidence with reassuring performances across much of the roster.

The Brewers will play their second and final game of the series tomorrow at 12:10 p.m. Joe Ross is in line to start against the Twins' Chris Paddack.