Game Thread #5: Milwaukee Brewers (4-0) vs. Minnesota Twins (2-2)

The Brewers are at home for the second straight day as they battle the Twins in the second game of a two-game set on Wednesday afternoon. Milwaukee is now 4-0 this season after taking the home opener on Tuesday, winning 3-2 over their interleague rivals.

With a win today, the Brewers would win their first five games of the season for the fourth time in franchise history and for the first time since 2006.

On the mound to try and get them there is Joe Ross, who is set to make his Brewers debut and his first major league appearance since August 10, 2021. In the lineup, Jackson Chourio moves up to the leadoff spot for the second time this season as Sal Frelick drops to the six spot in the order. Rhys Hoskins is at first base while Gary Sanchez is the DH. Joey Ortiz starts at third base and bats eighth.

First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.