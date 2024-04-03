Trevor Megill placed on concussion list, J.B. Bukauskas recalled

The Brewers have made their first transaction of the 2024 regular season, as reliever Trevor Megill has been placed on the 7-day concussion list, retroactive to March 31. J.B. Bukauskas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to fill the open roster spot out of the bullpen.

Megill apparently contracted food poisoning while the Brewers were in New York over the weekend. After returning home, Megill went to a store, “where he fainted from the food poisoning and hit his head on the way down, causing the concussion,” per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Megill, 30, made two appearances in the team’s first two games, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out three batters. He appeared in 31 games for Milwaukee a season ago, with a 3.63 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 34 2⁄ 3 innings.

Bukauskas, who just missed the Opening Day roster, will take Megill’s place on the major league roster. He made five appearances with the Brewers last season, allowing no runs and striking out six in six innings of work. This spring, he totaled 9 2⁄ 3 innings, with 16 strikeouts and a 3.72 ERA. He made just one appearance at Triple-A Nashville this year, allowing no runners with one strikeout in one inning on Sunday.

In smaller transaction news, Eric Haase cleared waivers and was outrighted to Nashville on Monday. The Brewers also signed right-handed pitcher Justin Lugo to a minor league deal on Tuesday.

Haase had a strong spring for the Crew, hitting .395/.465/.868 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 18 games. With William Contreras and Gary Sanchez on the active roster and Jeferson Quero injured to start the season, Haase is the next man up behind the plate if either of the two active players are injured.