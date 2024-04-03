Twins hand Brewers their first loss of the season, 7-3

Box Score

After a four-game win streak to start the season, the Twins have handed the Brewers their first loss of the 2024 season. Joe Ross started on the bump for Milwaukee, while Chris Paddack started for Minnesota. The Brewers ended up loading the bases in the first inning, but couldn’t score as Rhys Hoskins grounded into a double play for the third time this season.

The Brewers still got on the board first via a sacrifice fly from Brice Turang that scored Sal Frelick. Milwaukee added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth off a Hoskins solo home run, giving the Crew an early 2-0 lead.

Minnesota answered back in the top half of the fifth when former Brewer Carlos Santana grounded into a fielder’s choice that brought home Alex Kirilloff. The Brewers got that run right back in the bottom half of the fifth when star prospect Jackson Chourio hit his first home run of the season. Chourio’s homer make him the youngest player to hit a home run for the Brewers since 1988.

The tide would turn in the top of the seventh while Joel Payamps and Bryse Wilson pitched in relief for the Brewers. Byron Buxton hit an RBI double off Payamps, followed by an RBI single from Carlos Correa to knot the score at 3-3. Pat Murphy then made the call to the bullpen and brought in Wilson, only for him to allow a three-run home run from Ryan Jeffers, giving the Twins a 6-3 lead.

Jeffers brought home another run in the top of the ninth off Thyago Vieira, and the Brewers couldn’t answer with anything offensively after the Twins blew the game open. After a series split that drops Milwaukee to 4-1 on the season, the Brewers now welcome the Seattle Mariners to American Family Field for a three-game set.

The first pitch for the series opener against the Mariners will be at 7:10 p.m. on Friday on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.