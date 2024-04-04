Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners

The Milwaukee Brewers will welcome the Seattle Mariners to American Family Field this weekend for a three-game set, their only meeting with Seattle this regular season. After a fairly spread out first week, Friday begins a run of 13 straight game days for the Brewers, all against teams with legitimate postseason aspirations; after playing the Mariners, Milwaukee has a four-game series in Cincinnati, three games in Baltimore, and then a three-game home series against San Diego before their next off day.

The Brewers are coming off a two-game split with the Minnesota Twins, but they enter with an overall record of 4-1. Seattle enters at 3-4, having just lost two of three at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Despite Wednesday’s loss to the Twins, there have been encouraging signs on both sides of the ball for the Brewers. They’ve gotten reasonably good starts from all five members of the early-season pitching rotation, with Freddy Peralta, DL Hall, Colin Rea, Jakob Junis, and Joe Ross combining for 22 2/3 innings pitched and just five runs allowed between them. Offensively, Christian Yelich, Rhys Hoskins, and Brice Turang all enter the series with an OPS over 1.000, and Jackson Chourio — coming off his first career home run on Wednesday afternoon, making him the youngest Brewer to hit a home run since Gary Sheffield in 1988 — is riding a five-game hitting streak to start his career, two off of the franchise record for such a streak, set by Joey Wiemer last season.

Seattle comes to town off of a disheartening loss to the Guardians on Wednesday in which George Kirby, a popular choice as a dark-horse Cy Young Award candidate, gave up eight earned runs in less than four innings. The Mariners’ starting rotation should still be a strength, as they are amongst the candidates for “best top three” in any rotation in the league with Luis Castillo, Kirby, and Logan Gilbert, but the Brewers will miss Castillo and Kirby, who pitched Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The Seattle bullpen features fireballer Andrés Muñoz as its nominal closer, though Mariners manager Scott Servais believes in flexible bullpen roles, which we saw on Monday, as Muñoz pitched in the eighth inning with Seattle up 5-3 to face the heart of the Guardians’ order; Ryne Stanek picked up the save in that game. Stanek was one of the game’s best relievers in 2022, but he took a step back last season, while Muñoz has had two very good seasons in a row. Muñoz’s fastball in 2023 averaged 98.9 miles per hour, and he was in the 99th percentile in whiff rate.

On the offensive side of the ball, it has been a struggle so far this season for the Mariners: only one of their regular starters has an OPS over .730 so far, and that’s old friend Mitch Haniger, who is hitting .261/.346/.478. They’ve hit only four home runs as a team and are hitting a collective .196/.261/.289 through seven games. But there is no shortage of talent in this lineup, headlined by MVP candidate Julio Rodríguez, who is supported by solid players such as Cal “Big Dumper” Raleigh, Ty France, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, and another old friend, Luis Urías.

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday, April 5 @ 7:10 p.m: Freddy Peralta (1-0) vs. Logan Gilbert (0-0)

Freddy Peralta was excellent in his first start of the season, picking up a win versus the Mets as he allowed just two baserunners (one hit, one walk) and one run in six innings while striking out eight. Gilbert, a righty who is still only 26, was excellent in his first start, going seven innings against Boston and allowing one run on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Gilbert was a top-40 prospect entering the 2021 season and has had back-to-back good seasons, and he is hoping to take a step forward into stardom this year.

Saturday, April 6 @ 6:10 p.m: DL Hall (0-0) vs. Bryce Miller (0-1)

Hall was a little sketchy in his first start on Saturday but made it through four innings while allowing two runs on six hits and two walks, though he only struck out one. He’ll look to find his swing-and-miss stuff, as he has been a good strikeout pitcher in his career, though it’s worth noting that his fastball velocity on Saturday was significantly lower than it was last year, when he averaged 95.6 mph on his fastball as a reliever; on Saturday he was sitting around 92-93. Something to keep an eye on.

Bryce Miller is a 25-year-old right hander who made 25 starts last season for Seattle in his first season in the majors. Miller doesn’t walk many batters but can be susceptible to the long ball. Miller snuck on to the very back end of a couple of top prospect lists in 2023, as he was the MLB No. 98 prospect and Baseball America No. 100 prospect entering last season. Miller pitched on Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits with two strikeouts against Boston, taking his first loss of the season.

If you’re going to the ballpark on Saturday night, make sure to get there early: the first 30,000 fans will get a Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers basketball jersey. I had to read that last bit over a few times, it’s sort of a confusing promo!

Sunday, April 7 @ 1:10 p.m: Colin Rea (1-0) vs. Emerson Hancock (1-0)

Colin Rea picked up his first win on Sunday afternoon, turning in exactly the kind of performance that the Brewers will be ecstatic to get all season from him: he scattered five hits and two walks and allowed one run over five innings. Righty Emerson Hancock will take the mound for Seattle, another young former top-100 prospect who hasn’t yet turned 25. Hancock allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings on Monday and only struck out one, but he picked up the win in a 5-4 victory over the Guardians. Sunday’s game will be just Hancock’s fifth major-league appearance.

Prediction

It’s nice to avoid Seattle’s top two pitchers, and while Gilbert is a stud, he’ll match up against the Brewers’ ace, Freddy Peralta. Seattle’s bats are bound to come alive at some point, but I don’t think it’ll happen this weekend: let’s say a 2-1 series victory for Milwaukee.