Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Which player has impressed the most so far?

In this week’s Brewers Reacts Survey, we asked fans which player has impressed the most in the young season. Brice Turang led the way with 48% of the vote, followed by 20% each for Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich, and 12% for Rhys Hoskins.

Turang opened the season with a big weekend in which he collected four steals and displayed his strong defense against the Mets. He kept that going during the two-game series against the Twins this week, as he’s now hitting .438/.444/.563 with six steals, two RBIs, seven hits, and two runs scored in five games.

Yelich and Chourio each had strong weekends and continued that against the Twins as well. Yelich is tied for the team lead with two homers, three RBIs, four runs, two steals, and seven hits in five games. He’s hitting .368/.429/.684 on the season as he leads the team with a 1.113 OPS.

Chourio also has seven hits thus far, hitting .350/.381/.550 with one homer, four RBIs, one run, and one steal on a young rookie season.

Hoskins, who was the Brewers’ biggest offseason addition, also has two homers this season, as he also leads the team in RBIs (five), runs (five), and walks (three). He has five hits in five games as he’s hitting .294/.429/.647.

The Brewers will look to keep things rolling as they welcome the Seattle Mariners to town for a three-game series beginning Friday night.

