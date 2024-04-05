Brewers claim Vladimir Gutierrez off waivers, send to Triple-A

The Brewers have filled the 40th spot on the team’s 40-man roster, claiming right-handed pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon.

Gutierrez, 28, has pitched in the majors across three seasons with the Reds and Marlins. An international signee by Cincinnati in 2016, Gutierrez made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2021.

In 32 appearances (30 starts) with Cincinnati across two seasons, Gutierrez pitched to a 5.44 ERA with 117 strikeouts and 70 walks in 150 2⁄ 3 innings. He made one appearance with the Marlins this season after being signed as a free agent over the winter, allowing three runs in four innings of work in relief on Sunday.

The Marlins designated Gutierrez for assignment on Monday. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A Nashville as he provides starting pitching depth for a Brewers team that will likely need it with just one off day the rest of the month.