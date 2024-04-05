Game Thread #6: Milwaukee Brewers (4-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-4)

The Brewers look to start the series with a win after splitting their previous series against the Twins. Freddy Peralta starts on the hill for the Brewers, while Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners.

Rhys Hoskins starts at first base while Oliver Dunn starts at DH. Willy Adames will be at shortstop and bat cleanup, while Joey Ortiz starts at third base. Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, and Sal Frelick make up the outfield.

The first pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.