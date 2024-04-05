Contreras draws walk-off walk, Brewers win 6-5

Box Score

The Brewers entered this game off to a 4-1 start to the year, with their only loss being the previous game at home to the Twins. Tonight’s game was the series opener against the Mariners and Freddy Peralta was on the mound for the Brewers while Logan Gilbert was on the hill for Seattle.

The Brewers got on the board early in the bottom of the second inning, when Adames led off with a solo shot to right field. Later in the inning, Sal Frelick hit a double and stole third. Joey Ortiz then hit an RBI double, giving the Crew a 2-0 lead after two innings.

First of the year had to be oppo@willya02 pic.twitter.com/UWroXegREx — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 6, 2024

Think you guys are going to like this Joey Ortiz kid pic.twitter.com/JpqwaQYCdz — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 6, 2024

Oliver Dunn added to the Brewers' lead in the bottom of the fourth when he hit a solo home run to right field to push the Brewers lead to three runs. The Mariners would finally get to Peralta in the top of the sixth inning when Mitch Haniger hit an RBI single to score J.P. Crawford. Seattle added more in the bottom of the sixth off a Mitch Garver sacrifice fly and Cal Raleigh RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

If you're sleeping on Oliver Dunn, it's time to wake up ‼️ https://t.co/BAxhhSajYE pic.twitter.com/ybOvdyWjaI — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 6, 2024

Christian Yelich broke the tie quickly, hitting a leadoff homer that went 431 feet in the bottom of the frame. Oliver Dunn again added insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth when he reached base on an infield single that brought home William Contreras.

Former Brewer Luis Urias hit an RBI double off Abner Uribe in the top of the ninth that scored Dylan Moore. Julio Rodriguez grounded out but Samad Taylor scored to tie the game at five runs apiece. Andres Munoz would come on to pitch for the Mariners in the bottom of the ninth and walked four batters while recording just one out to lose the game. Contreras drew the walk-off walk to win the game 6-5.

Adames and Dunn led the offense with two hits apiece, while Contreras, Yelich, Frelick, and Ortiz added a hit apiece in the victory. On the mound, Peralta went 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Bryan Hudson and Elvis Peguero each held the Mariners to no runs in relief, while Abner Uribe blew the save but got the win as the Brewers bailed him out in the ninth.

Milwaukee’s next game will be Saturday against Seattle at 6:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.