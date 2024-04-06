Game Thread #7: Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-5)

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Seattle Mariners tonight at 6 p.m. in game two of their weekend series. DL Hall will start for the Brewers, with Bryce Miller on the hill for the Mariners.

Milwaukee took game one of the series despite blowing multi-run leads twice, as William Contreras put the “walk” in “walk off” as the fourth Brewers player to take a base on balls against Seattle closer Andrés Muñoz in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 5-5 game. One would not expect Muñoz, who threw 26 pitches, to be available for the Mariners tonight.

Hall is making his second start for the Brewers after allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in four innings last weekend versus the New York Mets. It’s worth keeping an eye on Hall’s velocity: his fastball sat at 92 mph in his first start, significantly below the 95.6 he averaged last season in Baltimore. It’s worth noting that he was relieving with Baltimore, but his average fastball velocity was 93.8 as a starter in the minor leagues last season, so he’s still a bit below that. Hall appears to need that velocity, as he had only one strikeout in his first start and struggled to put batters away.

Righty Bryce Miller took the loss against Boston in his first start this season, allowing four runs in five innings. Last season, Miller made 25 starts and threw just over 130 innings, and was 8-7 with a 4.32 ERA. He doesn’t walk many batters but has a tendency to give up home runs; Boston hit two off of him on Sunday.

A final pitching note: the Brewers placed Jakob Junis on the 15-day IL this afternoon, retroactive to April 3rd, with what is described as “right shoulder impingement.” Todd Rosiak follows up that Junis had a clean MRI, and he and the team are trying to get in front of this discomfort so that it doesn’t become a nagging, long-term thing. Aaron Ashby has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Junis lined up to pitch Monday’s game, though the Brewers have not announced pitchers for that series yet. Ashby pitched five innings for Nashville on Tuesday, and will start in Junis’s place. Wade Miley is also close to joining the Brewers’ rotation: the team announced a “TBA” on Wednesday after Joe Ross and before Freddy Peralta that is curiously Miley shaped.

Jake Bauers is back in the lineup tonight at first base, and Gary Sánchez gets his first start of the season behind the dish, with William Contreras fulfilling DH duties. Oliver Dunn, who hit his first home run as the DH last night, will stay in the lineup this evening as the third baseman, with Joey Ortiz moving to the bench.

Back at it for another round in Milwaukee. #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/T34ITigJOz — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 6, 2024

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.