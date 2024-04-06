Jakob Junis placed on IL with right shoulder impingement, Aaron Ashby recalled from Nashville

The Brewers rotation is getting an early-season change. After one start, Jakob Junis is heading to the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. The move is retroactive to April 3. As a corresponding move, Aaron Ashby was recalled from Nashville to take Junis’ spot in the rotation.

Jakob Junis got the start in Tuesday’s home opener against the Twins. He pitched four innings, allowing just one run while striking out four. He threw just 47 pitches in the start. After the start, he was dealing with a shoulder issue. The Brewers gave him a few days to see if he would be fine, but he needed the IL stint.

Aaron Ashby missed all of the 2023 season following shoulder surgery, and began the season at Triple-A Nashville as he continues his comeback. He’s made one start for Nashville so far this season. In that start, he allowed three runs in 5+ innings of work. He struck out five and walked two in the start. In that start, he threw 77 pitches as he pitched into the sixth. Adam McCalvy notes that he bounced back well from that start, pitching a successful side session on Thursday. He’s expected to start on Monday against the Reds.