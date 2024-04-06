Brewers fall to Mariners 5-3 as Bryce Miller dominates

Box Score

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped the second game of their series with the Seattle Mariners tonight at American Family Field, falling 5-3 in a game where their offense was mostly dominated by Mariners starter Bryce Miller.

For the Brewers, DL Hall worked around an unlucky third inning to put together a solid start. In that third, Samad Taylor bunted for a hit to lead off and advanced on a passed ball, J.P. Crawford hit a bloop single, and Julio Rodríguez, Mitch Haniger, and Mitch Garver all got hits on seeing-eye groundballs. When the inning was over, Hall had allowed three runs on five hits, but none of them was particularly well struck and they were all singles. He rebounded nicely: over the next 2 1/3 innings, he struck out four, didn’t allow a run, and became the first Brewers starter not named Freddy Peralta to pitch in the sixth inning this season. His final line: 5 1/3 innings, eight hits, three runs (all earned), two walks, and five strikeouts, but there was some bad luck baked in there.

Bryse Wilson followed Hall, and mostly pitched well in one of his patented “we’re losing, so Bryse Wilson is going to pitch three innings” appearances; he struck out five in 2 2/3 innings and allowed only one hit, but that hit was a solo home run to Jorge Polanco in the eighth that made it 4-0.

On the other side, Bryce Miller mowed the Brewers down mercilessly. The only real trouble he faced was when William Contreras led off the fourth inning with a double, but Miller retired Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, and Oliver Dunn in order to end the threat. Miller pitched seven shutout innings, allowed just three hits, walked one, and struck out seven. He did this with incredible efficiency: he was at just 78 pitches through seven innings and had a decent chance at a “Maddux,” but Mariners manager Scott Servais chose to remove Miller after the seventh inning as his team entered the bottom of the eighth up four.

The Brewers’ hitters were happy to see anyone else. They finally broke through against reliever Austin Voth in the bottom of the eighth. Brice Turang led off with a solid single, which was followed by Jackson Chourio’s second homer of the year, this one pulled 397 feet into the stands in left field. After retiring Sal Frelick, Voth walked Contreras and was pulled from the game; he was followed by Gabe Speier, who didn’t fare better in the walks department, as he gave free passes to the first two batters he faced, Yelich and Adames, to load the bases. Rhys Hoskins entered the game to pinch hit, and he just got under one, hitting a sac fly to left on the first pitch he saw that scored Contreras to make it 4-3. The Mariners had to use one more pitcher, but pinch hitter Joey Ortiz was retired to end the inning with Seattle still in the lead.

Unfortunately, the Mariners had a quick answer, when former Brewer Luis Urías led off the top of the ninth with a home run off his old teammate, Hoby Milner. Milner quickly retired the next two batters but was pulled with two outs in favor of JB Bukauskas, who struck out Rodríguez. It’s been a rough start for Milner, who was one of the team’s most reliable bullpen pieces last season: he has allowed runs in three of his four appearances so far this season.

Andrés Muñoz, who threw 26 pitches and had a complete meltdown in the ninth inning of a tie game on Friday, was back less than 24 hours later. He was much better tonight: his control was back and he had no problems with the bottom of the Brewers order, retiring Gary Sánchez, Turang, and Chourio in order to seal the victory for Seattle.

For the Brewers, Contreras went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and a walk, but the rest of the team managed only three hits, singles by Turang and Adames and the two-run homer by Chourio.

The loss drops the Brewers to 5-2 on the season. The rubber match of this series will be Sunday at 1:10 p.m. CDT, as Colin Rea will take the mound for Milwaukee against Emerson Hancock for the Mariners. That game is available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.