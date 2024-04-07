Game Thread #8: Milwaukee Brewers (5-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-5)

The Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners for the third and final game of the series, hoping to take two out of three in a Sunday faceoff.

After two tense games, the Brewers will rely on starting pitcher Colin Rea to finish the matchup. Rea was solid in his first start, allowing just one run over five innings against the New York Mets. The Brewers' starting pitchers have given up three runs in each of the first two contests as Rea looks to curb a Seattle lineup struggling to get hot early in the season.

Sal Frelick, Blake Perkins, and Jackson Chourio fill the outfield with Chourio batting seventh for the first time this season.

With Christian Yelich sitting today, the batting order looks much different than other recent lineups. Third baseman Oliver Dunn will bat leadoff after an impressive start to his major league career. As for the rest of the infield, Willy Adames and Brice Turang solidify the middle with Jake Bauers at first base.

Behind the plate, William Contreras will bat in the second spot, as has been the case all season. Rhys Hoskins will handle designated hitting duty. While the offense hasn’t been putting up otherworldly numbers, the lineup will have six batters with an OPS of at least .800 entering the game.

The Seattle Mariners have Emerson Hancock to start. His first start, April 1, was against the Cleveland Guardians as he went 5 1⁄ 3 innings while allowing three runs on four hits and a walk. His ERA last season was 4.67.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.