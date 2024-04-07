William Contreras, offense fuel Brewers 12-4 win over Mariners

Box Score

It didn’t take long for the Brewers to surge ahead in their 12-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Slap hit singles? Sure thing. William Contreras’ first two home runs of the season? Check.

Seattle took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Brewers’ bats responded by hounding Mariners starter Emerson Hancock. After a pair of singles from leadoff hitter Oliver Dunn and William Contreras, Jake Bauers laced a hit to right field that landed just out of the fielder’s reach. It was Bauers’ first RBI as a Brewer and proved to be just the starting point of an offensive barrage.

Sal Frelick has scuffled early in the season, but with runners on the corners, he hit an opposite-field double to give the Brewers a 3-1 lead.

The Mariners responded with a leadoff double and an RBI single against Colin Rea. That brought the score to a 3-2 Brewers lead, the closest the Mariners would be to regaining the lead. Rea was efficient overall, holding Seattle to those two runs, including one unearned, over six innings. He gave up seven hits, but he let the Brewers’ trademark defense do some heavy lifting with eye-catching defensive stops.

That early rebuttal from the Mariners was quickly proven futile as the Brewers exploded for three more runs in the second inning. The watershed moment was Contreras’ first home run of the season as he launched a 396-foot bomb to left field.

It was Conteras’ best offensive performance of the young season. He hit another ball off the outfield wall in the fourth inning, falling just short of a consecutive home run. Despite being caught out at second base, he drove in a run, and Willy Adames made sure to have his back by hitting a home run of his own. The Brewers chased Hancock from the game after just 3 1⁄ 3 innings.

Frelick continued the rally as an unfortunate line drive hit Seattle’s Collin Snider. Ultimately, Snider had to leave the game after attempting to walk off the pain. Suddenly being called upon, Tayler Saucedo came in for relief and walked Jackson Chourio with the bases loaded as the Brewers led 9-2. Brice Turang grounded out to add on another run.

Contreras wouldn’t let that be the end of the story as he ended up hitting that second home run in the eighth inning to extend the score to 12-2. He was rewarded for his efforts with a five-RBI game on a four-hit afternoon.

With such an eventful performance, there are plenty of subplots that could get lost in the blur of home run highlights. Brice Turang had an excellent afternoon, including several defensive moments, a hit, an RBI, a run, and a stolen base in an eclectic collection of stats. Oliver Dunn hit his first major league triple during his 2-for-4 night as he now boasts a .945 OPS.

The defense gave Rea the necessary support for his contact-oriented style and the bullpen was kept fresh during the blowout win. Thyago Vieira pitched three innings to earn his first save of the season, allowing two runs on a home run to Dominic Canzone. He struck out five batters while only walking one as the Brewers locked down a convincing series win.

The win gives the Brewers a 6-2 record as they head to Cincinnati for their first matchup with the Reds. The first game starts tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. CDT. Aaron Ashby is set to make his first start of the season against Graham Ashcraft. The game will be available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.