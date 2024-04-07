Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Fresh off a dominant 12-4 win against the Seattle Mariners, the Brewers will be in Cincinnati for their first divisional bout of the season. The Reds, 5-4, are hoping to contend for the division after putting up a fight for much of last season. The clash will feature quite a few new faces on both sides during the four-game set.

The Brewers have displayed some of their typical strengths early in the season, including some solid defense and pitching with the well-rounded depth on offense that has helped them string together rallies. Their last game against the Mariners showed they are also capable of finding a power streak.

The Reds’ record is indicative of their uneven season. After dealing with several injuries and suspensions, they have been relying on lineups that wouldn’t have been predicted at the start of spring training. Their pitching has been just as much of an uncertainty, with some bullpen collapses and some starters still finding a groove early in the season.

Key to the Reds’ early success has been Spencer Steer. After his impressive 2023, Steer is hitting .406 with a 1.313 OPS. His excellent plate approach always leaves him as a threat, no matter where he bats in the lineup. He currently leads the team with 12 RBIs and three home runs.

Probable Pitching Matchups

Monday, April 8 @ 5:40 p.m: Aaron Ashby (0-0) vs. Graham Ashcraft (0-1)

Aaron Ashby makes his season debut in the first divisional matchup of the year. Ashby was recalled from Triple-A after Jakob Junis was put on the injured list. It’s a great opportunity for Ashby to build on his 4.44 ERA from 2023. The Reds’ Graham Ashcraft worked five innings against the Phillies during his only start, allowing two runs on four hits. Ashcraft doesn’t strike out many batters, but he has an interesting pitch mix with a sinker, cutter, and slider.

Tuesday, April 9 @ 5:40 p.m: Joe Ross (0-0) vs. Frankie Montas (2-0)

Joe Ross struggled with control through his first start, but he shut out the Twins through 3 2⁄ 3 innings despite giving up five walks. His career ERA of 4.23 is hardly elite, but the Brewers have proven capable of getting the best from players like Ross. Befitting this Brewers squad, Ross had a 50% groundball rate in his first start. Those outcomes will be important as the Reds rank third in baseball in groundouts-to-air outs.

As for Frankie Montas, he is off to an incredible start. After missing nearly all of 2023, he has rebounded with two outstanding games, pitching to a 0.77 ERA over 11 2⁄ 3 innings. His most recent start was against the dangerous Phillies lineup, but he limited them to one run while allowing five hits and three walks.

Wednesday, April 10 @ 5:40 p.m: TBD vs. Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene is one of the most mercurial talents in the game. His stuff is dominant, but his control leaves the Reds waiting for Greene to take the next step in his development. He is a strikeout machine, but the walks and home runs have limited his production. After posting a 4.82 ERA in 2023, Greene has displayed the same inconsistencies so far this year. He couldn’t finish the fifth inning against the Nationals, walking four batters, but he then pitched six dominant innings against the Mets, allowing just one run. As for the Brewers, this could potentially be Wade Miley’s game if he’s healthy enough to make his season debut, as he went three innings at Triple-A Nashville in a rehab start Friday.

Thursday, April 11 @ 12:10 p.m: Freddy Peralta (1-0) vs. Nick Martinez (0-0)

With their ace on the mound, the Brewers will look to finish off the series with an important win. Last season, the teams’ meeting around the All-Star break proved to be a pivotal point in the division race. It’s too early in the season to expect the same type of narrative swing, but these are always important games. Peralta has a 3.09 ERA on the season, already racking up an impressive 15 strikeouts over 11 2⁄ 3 innings.

Nick Martinez is a new addition to the Reds’ rotation after spending two seasons in San Diego. His early performances have been rocky, to say the least. He has pitched exactly five innings in both starts, allowing three runs to the Nationals and five runs to the Mets. His 7.20 ERA isn’t representative of his true skill, but the Brewers will have an opportunity to back up their ace with run production.

Prediction

Even as the Reds face some injuries to key players, their offense boasts credible hitters through most of the lineup. Players like Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand might not have the national name recognition yet, but they are impressive hitters. As for the pitching, despite the uneven performances, they can shut down anyone on their best day.

The Brewers and Reds are tied at a 103 wRC+ right now, according to FanGraphs. The Brewers have some significant advantages, though, including better strikeout and walk rates. Milwaukee’s discipline and defense should help them win the series, or at least split it.