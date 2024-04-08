Brewers Minor League Roundup: Week 2

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week two roundup.

Triple-A Nashville

The Sounds went 3-3 against the St. Paul Saints (5-3) in the team’s first home series of the season, moving to 4-5, three games behind Gwinnett in the International League standings.

Joey Wiemer hit a homer as he tied for the team lead with Brewer Hicklen with seven hits, raking his way to a .333/.462/.524 line with three RBIs. Hicklen had four doubles and four steals, totaling a team-best 1.034 OPS as he hit .368/.455/.579. Isaac Collins and Yonny Hernandez each added a homer. As a team, the Sounds hit .247/.351/.354 with three homers and 27 runs scored.

Enoli Paredes went four innings across three appearances in relief this week, allowing just one baserunner via a walk while striking out eight and collecting a save. Evan McKendry had the best start of the week, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts across six innings of work. Chad Patrick allowed one walk and one hit with two strikeouts in a three-inning start himself. As a team, the pitching staff finished the week with a 2.95 ERA, striking out 65 across 55 innings.

The Sounds now head to Memphis for a six-game series with the Redbirds (4-5) beginning Tuesday evening.

Double-A Biloxi

Biloxi started their season off with a series win, taking two of three from the Montgomery Biscuits for a 2-1 record.

Freddy Zamora recorded the team’s lone home run on the weekend, while Ernesto Martinez led the team in hits (three) and RBI (three), hitting .250/.308/.333. The Shuckers struggled offensively despite the series win, hitting just .153/.259/.204 with one homer and five RBIs.

On the mound, Tyler Woessner and Bradley Blalock both made strong starts. Woessner allowed no runs across six innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out eight. Blalock also allowed no runs on one hit and two walks over five frames, striking out four. The pitching staff made up for the offensive, with a 2.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts across 30 innings.

The Shuckers now head to Pearl, Mississippi for six games against the Braves, who are off to an 0-3 start after being swept by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

High-A Wisconsin

Wisconsin got off to a winning start, taking two of three from the Peoria Chiefs for a 2-1 start.

Mike Boeve started hot with five hits in just 11 at-bats, hitting .455/.538/.545 with one RBI. Dylan O’Rae and Jadher Areinamo tied for the team lead with three RBIs apiece. As a team, Wisconsin hit .277/.389/.319 with no homers and 12 runs scored.

Edwin Jimenez and Alexander Cornielle each got wins on the weekend. Jimenez allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts across six innings, while Cornielle went five frames, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. As a staff, the Rattlers had a 2.67 ERA, striking out 23 in 27 innings.

The Rattlers now head to South Bend to battle the Cubs (1-2).

Single-A Carolina

Carolina went 3-0 against the Salem Red Sox, moving into a tie atop the Carolina League North standings.

Kay-Lan Nicasia went 3-for-12 with a homer, three RBIs, and one steal. Miguel Briceno collected four hits and three steals, while Yhoswar Garcia did just the same. As a team, the Mudcats hit .280/.368/.424 with one homer and 22 runs scored.

Ryan Birchard went four innings and struck out six batters, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks. Yujanyer Herrera added six strikeouts across just 3 ⅔ innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks. Josh Timmerman struck out six himself over four innings in his start. As a staff, the Mudcats had a 3.54 ERA with a league-high 40 strikeouts across 28 innings.

The Mudcats now head home for the first time this year as they welcome the Down East Wood Ducks (3-0).

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)