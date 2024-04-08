Brewers Week in Review: Week 2

Last Week’s Results

Tuesday: Brewers 3, Twins 2

Wednesday: Twins 7, Brewers 3

Friday: Brewers 6, Mariners 5

Saturday: Mariners 5, Brewers 3

Sunday: Brewers 12, Mariners 4

Division Standings

Pirates: 8-2

Brewers: 6-2 (1 GB)

Cubs: 6-3 (1.5 GB)

Reds: 5-4 (2.5 GB)

Cardinals: 5-5 (3 GB)

Last Week

Pirates: 4-2

Brewers: 3-2

Cubs: 5-1

Reds: 3-3

Cardinals: 4-2

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

Elvis Peguero gave the Brewers some key innings this week out of the bullpen. In the home opener on Tuesday, Peguero pitched the fifth and sixth innings, retiring the Twins in order both innings. He did start the seventh as well, but was pulled after a leadoff walk. Then, on Friday, he took the eighth inning and worked around a leadoff single for another clean inning. In total, he pitched three innings and struck out five from the bullpen, allowing just a single hit and walk. Honorable mention to Colin Rea, who ended up with the Brewers best start of the week on Sunday. While the Brewers offense was on fire, Rea held the Mariners to just one earned run over six innings.

Top Hitting Performance of the Week

Several Brewers put together strong weeks, but Sunday’s game puts William Contreras over the top. In that game alow, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI, and three runs scored. Overall, he played in all five of the Brewers games, four of them at catcher. His overall batting line was .444/.545/.833 with a wRC+ of 263.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Trevor Megill: In the newest chapter of strange Brewers injuries, Megill went on the 7-day concussion IL on Wednesday. He suffered the concussion while out shopping. He had been sick while in New York, then fainted in a store and hit his head on the off-day on Monday. The roster move was retroactive to May 31, so he’s eligible to come off the IL when ready. In his place, the Brewers recalled J.B. Bukauskas.

Eric Haase: After missing the Opening Day roster and being designated for assignment, Haase passed through waivers successfully. The Brewers outrighted him to Nashville, keeping a piece of catcher depth in the minors to start the season.

Vladimir Gutierrez: The Brewers made a waiver claim on Friday, claiming RHP Vladimir Gutierrez off of waivers from the Marlins. They immediately optioned him to Nashville.

Wade Miley: After starting the season on the IL, the Brewers officially sent Miley on a rehab assignment in Nashville on Friday. He threw 55 pitches in three innings, and could be back on the roster as soon as April 10. The Brewers have not named their starter for that game yet.

Jakob Junis: Following his first start in the home opener on Thursday, the same shoulder injury that limited Junis in Spring Training popped up again. While no new damage was found from an MRI, the Brewers placed him on the 15-day IL to give it time to rest. Aaron Ashby was recalled to join the Brewers rotation and will start tonight in Cincinnati.

On Deck

The Brewers will start the week with their first division matchup of the season. They begin a four-game series against the Reds tonight in Cincinnati. After that, they’ll travel to Baltimore for a three-game series against the Orioles. If pitching rotations hold, that will include a game started by former Brewer Corbin Burnes on Sunday. All are on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network, except for Friday’s game. That will be an exclusive TV broadcast on Apple TV+.