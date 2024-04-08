Game Thread #9: Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) @ Cincinnati Reds (5-4)

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds play the first of a four-game series tonight in Cincinnati, kicking off each team’s Central Division schedule. Both teams expect to be contenders in what is projected to be a tightly-contested division, so even this early in the season each team will certainly be playing with a little more edge.

The Brewers are coming off a series victory in which they took two of three from the Seattle Mariners, and their record for the season sits at 6-2, second in the division only to the 8-2 Pirates. Cincinnati lost two of three to the Mets over the weekend, and their record sits at 5-4.

On the hill for Milwaukee tonight is Aaron Ashby, who has not pitched a major-league inning since 2022. Originally expected to be a crucial part of this season’s starting rotation, Ashby was behind in spring training while recovering from a shoulder issue that held him to just seven innings in the minor leagues last year. Ashby’s first start of the season came last Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville, where he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Ashby’s fastball in that start averaged about 92.5 mph, significantly below the 95.6 mph fastball he averaged in 2022.

Cincinnati will counter with Graham Ashcraft, who pitched pretty well against the Phillies last Tuesday but took the loss. Ashcraft is a 26-year-old righty who throws hard; he was mainly a cutter/slider pitcher last season but used his sinker just as much in his first start. He will occasionally mix in a changeup, but only on rare occasions.

Oliver Dunn will be tonight’s designated hitter and will lead off for the second straight game, while William Contreras—fresh off of his four-hit, nearly-three-homer game yesterday—remains in the two hole. Christian Yelich is back in the lineup after an off day yesterday, and Joey Ortiz is back at third base and batting ninth. Cincinnati is missing two of its best offensive players in shortstop Matt McLain and center fielder TJ Friedl, but they’ve still got plenty of pop in their lineup, most notably with their 26-year-old left fielder Spencer Steer, who is hitting .406/.500/.813 with three homers and twelve RBI through nine games.

First pitch is at 5:40 on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

Updated #Reds lineup:



RF Fairchild

LF Steer

1B Encarnacion-Strand

3B Candelario

C Stephenson

SS De La Cruz

2B Espinal

DH Benson

CF Thompson



UPDATE: Jonathan India was a late scratch after getting hit in the leg in batting practice.