Milwaukee comeback bid falls just short, Cincinnati wins 10-8

Box Score

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds played an exciting, sloppy game tonight at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, as the Reds jumped out to a huge early lead and the Brewers came just short of making one of their all-time biggest comebacks.

Aaron Ashby, making his first major league appearance since 2022, got off to a strange start. In the first inning, Spencer Steer reached when Rhys Hoskins just dropped a throw from Willy Adames, and then there was a lengthy delay while the ground rules were reviewed, which ended with Steer being awarded second base. Ashby recovered nicely, retiring Christian Encarnacion-Strand on a groundout and Jeimer Candelario on a flyout to end the inning. His velocity looked pretty good, as he hit 95 with his sinker.

But Milwaukee’s defensive miscues continued. In the second inning, Joey Ortiz rushed a throw to first with Elly De La Cruz running which Hoskins could not corral, and De La Cruz stole third and scored on an RBI groundout by Santiago Espinal. Will Benson followed Espinal with a home run to right on a sinker that Ashby left up, and the Reds took a 2-0 lead. With two on in the fourth, Espinal laid down a sacrifice bunt, but Ortiz’s throw again got past Hoskins, allowing both runners to score. From there, the floodgates opened: Benson followed with a double, scoring Espinal to make it 5-0, and two batters later, Steer smoked a double to center that scored two more. Hoskins was charged with another error when Candelario hit a hard line drive that got by him, scoring another run to make it 8-0. Ashby was pulled for JB Bukauskas with two outs, and he mercifully ended the inning.

Ashby wasn’t very good, but he was certainly let down by his defense. Before things snowballed in the fourth, he had only really allowed hard contact to Benson (who homered and doubled off of Ashby), and the Brewers committed four errors in less than four innings with him on the mound. His final line: 3 2/3 innings, six hits, eight runs (only four earned), two walks, and two strikeouts.

But the Milwaukee offense, which looked meek against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft through four innings, was not going to go down without a fight. In the fifth, Sal Frelick led off with a walk and then scored when Brice Turang (!) hit his first homer of the season to make it 8-2. Ortiz, Oliver Dunn, and William Contreras followed with two-out singles, scoring a third run.

The sophomore is off to a scorching start@BRiCEcTuRANG pic.twitter.com/ZReAyL5qWV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 9, 2024

De La Cruz answered immediately for Cincinnati by hitting a mammoth 450-foot homer off of Bukauskas to lead off the bottom of the fifth, but Milwaukee’s offense kept the pressure on in the top of the sixth. Adames led off with a near-miss as he was robbed of a home run by Stuart Fairchild. Frelick followed with a single, then with two outs Jackson Chourio singled and Turang hit a double down the left field line that scored both Frelick and Chourio to make it 8-5. Milwaukee still wasn’t done, as Cincinnati felt like returning some of the defensive favors Milwaukee had done for them earlier in the game: Ortiz got an infield hit, but Turang scored when Ashcraft’s throw was wild. After six, it was 9-6.

Joel Payamps came in and settled things down for the Brewers, and then the offense kept it going. Contreras led off the seventh with a double, and Christian Yelich followed with his fourth home run of the young season, this time going to the opposite field—for Yelich’s four home runs this season, he has hit one down the right field line, one to right center, one to dead center, and one down the left field line.

Now down just one, the Brewers turned to Bryan Hudson in the bottom of the seventh, and De La Cruz again had an answer. This time, De La Cruz hit a line drive to center which Frelick dove for and missed (not a good idea), which resulted in an inside-the-park home run when Adames’s throw home—which may have been in time to get De La Cruz—took a wicked hop off the pitcher’s mound. (One wonders how many times in Major League Baseball history a player has hit a home run of 450+ feet and a home run less than 300 feet in the same game.) The Reds threatened for more with a Benson walk and a Bubba Thompson double, but Chourio did a nice job cutting off Thompson’s ball in the gap and Benson was held at third, and Hudson retired Fairchild on a fly ball to end the inning.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, Cincinnati’s bullpen locked in after Justin Wilson gave up the Yelich home run in the seventh. He was replaced by Lucas Sims, who gave up a hit but struck out the other three hitters he faced, then Fernando Cruz struck out two in a perfect eighth. Alexis Díaz surely made some Reds fans nervous, but he worked around a walk to Yelich and a ball that hit Frelick on the back foot to put up a zero in the ninth, as Hoskins flew out to end the game at 10-8.

The Brewers will surely rue their defensive miscues early in this one, as the offense had more than enough firepower to overcome the six earned runs that the pitching staff allowed tonight. Every Brewer starter had a hit except Adames, who was robbed of a home run. Standouts included Turang, who was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and four RBI; Yelich, who was 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk; Contreras, who continued his hot start to the season by going 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI; and Frelick, who hit a couple of singles, walked once, was hit by a pitch, and scored twice.

The series continues tomorrow evening at 5:40 p.m. CDT when Joe Ross takes the hill for the Brewers against Frankie Montas for the Reds on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.