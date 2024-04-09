Brewers recall Kevin Herget, option Aaron Ashby

The Milwaukee Brewers added to their bullpen depth today by recalling right-handed pitcher Kevin Herget and optioning yesterday’s starter, Aaron Ashby, back to Triple-A Nashville. The team is perhaps anticipating that today’s starter Joe Ross (who pitched 3 2⁄ 3 innings last week against the Mets) and tomorrow’s presumed starter Wade Miley (who threw three innings in a start with Nashville last week) will not be able to go especially deep, they are thus opting for a usable bullpen arm in place of Ashby, who will not be available for a few days.

Herget, who turned 33 last week, appeared briefly in the majors in each of the last two seasons, in 2022 with Tampa and in 2023 with Cincinnati. He has thrown 31 1⁄ 3 innings in the big leagues, with a career ERA of 5.74. He has had some success in the minor leagues, however: in parts of eleven minor league seasons, Herget is 56-29 with a 3.55 ERA, 8.9 K/9, and 2.3 BB/9, though he struggled in 34 appearances at AAA-Louisville last season. He signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers in February, and in three appearances so far this season with the Sounds he has not allowed a run on three hits, a walk, and five strikeouts in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. In order to make room for Herget on the 40-man roster, Devin Williams was placed on the 60-day IL, a move that does not interfere with the timeline of his anticipated return in mid-to-late June.

I would expect Ashby to be back with the Brewers before long, perhaps as soon as his next start. That will partially depend on whether the team opts for a six-man rotation for now, which is not a bad bet given what will likely be temporary constraints on Miley’s pitch count.