Game Thread #10: Milwaukee Brewers (6-3) @ Cincinnati Reds (6-4)

The Brewers came up short in a rally last night as they lost 10-8 to the Reds. They’ll try to bounce back from that tonight, and Joe Ross will be on the mound for his second start as a Brewer. In his first start, he pitched 3 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings, but allowed two hits and walked five. The Brewers could use a longer start from him today to avoid dipping too deep into that bullpen again tonight.

After putting up 20 runs in the last two games, the Brewers are sticking with most of the same lineup tonight. Jake Bauers will get the start at first base as Rhys Hoskins takes a day at DH. Oliver Dunn starts at third base over Joey Ortiz, and Blake Perkins gets a start in center. Jackson Chourio will also get the night off.

Here are the full lineups. First pitch is at 5:40 p.m. and will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.